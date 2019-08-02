Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Holding By $3.43 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 34,300 shares as T Rowe Price Grp (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 254,800 shares with $25.51 million value, up from 220,500 last quarter. T Rowe Price Grp now has $25.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 718,336 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 22/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Tops Industry Benchmarks on Customer Experience; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 26/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Stockholders Elect All 12 Board Nominees; 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video)

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $-0.13 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s analysts see -1,400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 125,960 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) stake by 10,900 shares to 92,700 valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 15,400 shares and now owns 108,422 shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $94 target in Friday, March 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $108 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) on Thursday, March 14 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Investment reported 15,315 shares. Raymond James stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Old Point & Finance Services N A has invested 0.8% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cohen Lawrence B has 1.37% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 19,456 shares. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.17% or 4,875 shares. State Street Corporation owns 13.19 million shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.18% stake. Vanguard Gru has 0.08% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 480 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.15% or 2,200 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.21% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 103,591 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.08% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cetera Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 5,416 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity. $263,597 worth of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was sold by Robert W. Sharps on Wednesday, March 13.