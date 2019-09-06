Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Comparison side by side

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.48 N/A -1.52 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.79 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Nordic American Tankers Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 25.6%. 33.3% are Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.