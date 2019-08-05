Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Shipping company, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has 27.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has 33.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.70% -4.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 50.69%. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s peers have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.