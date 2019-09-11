Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Contrasting side by side

Both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.49 N/A -1.52 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.69 N/A 1.23 6.37

Table 1 demonstrates Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and EuroDry Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, EuroDry Ltd. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. EuroDry Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and EuroDry Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of EuroDry Ltd. is $11, which is potential 42.86% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 61.61% of EuroDry Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has 14.66% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -8.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors EuroDry Ltd. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.