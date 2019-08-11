Trustmark (TRMK) to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019; Shorts at Heritage-crystal Clean (HCCI) Lowered By 4.15%

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Trustmark Corp’s current price of $34.44 translates into 0.67% yield. Trustmark Corp’s dividend has Sep 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 167,270 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Trustmark Corp. L-T Rtg To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark

Heritage-crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. HCCI's SI was 343,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 358,800 shares previously. With 63,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Heritage-crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)'s short sellers to cover HCCI's short positions. The SI to Heritage-crystal Clean Inc's float is 2.39%. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 22,917 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 815,322 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 186,960 were reported by Cannell Llc. 5,125 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 3,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright Assocs, a California-based fund reported 308 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 18,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Inc has invested 0.07% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.08% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 25,678 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Zacks Inv accumulated 30,901 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 12,292 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 26,716 shares.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $608.49 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 46.05 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services.