Trustmark (TRMK) to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019; Fiserv Has 0.98 Sentiment

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Trustmark Corp’s current price of $32.68 translates into 0.70% yield. Trustmark Corp’s dividend has Sep 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 265,308 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trustmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMK); 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors

Fiserv Inc (FISV) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 332 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 340 reduced and sold their equity positions in Fiserv Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 384.95 million shares, up from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fiserv Inc in top ten holdings increased from 37 to 47 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 301 Increased: 209 New Position: 123.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Trustmark Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.03 million shares or 2.14% less from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 818,072 are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Northern Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 383,438 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 23,421 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank owns 400 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 13,893 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 8,666 shares. 46,803 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 210,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,739 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 24,577 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 59,424 shares stake. 151,200 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Trustmark’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) Share Price Deserve to Gain 46%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Trustmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 44.04 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 21.66% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. for 3.14 million shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp owns 169,868 shares or 18.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 7.92% invested in the company for 346,750 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 6.44% in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 129,052 shares.