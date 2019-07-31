Trustmark (TRMK) to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019; Ehealth (EHTH) Shorts Raised By 5.84%

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) had an increase of 5.84% in short interest. EHTH’s SI was 1.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.84% from 1.48M shares previously. With 443,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s short sellers to cover EHTH’s short positions. The SI to Ehealth Inc’s float is 10.97%. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 897,057 shares traded or 79.17% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Trustmark Corp's current price of $35.70 translates into 0.64% yield. Trustmark Corp's dividend has Sep 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 239,765 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 4.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Trustmark Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.03 million shares or 2.14% less from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Management Inc has 0% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 13,513 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Company holds 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) or 24,152 shares. Mason Street Lc stated it has 34,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 59,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 210,731 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Connable Office Inc holds 0.05% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) or 8,211 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 2,195 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Charles Schwab Invest holds 514,718 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 818,072 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 172,720 shares.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.94 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc invested in 1.34% or 30,000 shares. 233,100 were reported by Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 74,837 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 36 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 59,954 shares. Federated Pa holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,479 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com reported 40,741 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Street holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 540,869 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 5,800 shares. Redmile Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.25% or 1.22M shares. Geode Cap Lc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 246,779 shares.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 372.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 12 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 22. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rating on Wednesday, June 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.