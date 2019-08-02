Trustmark (TRMK) to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019; Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 42.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc acquired 20,214 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 68,020 shares with $7.44 million value, up from 47,806 last quarter. American Express Co now has $102.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 4.34 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Trustmark Corp's current price of $34.98 translates into 0.66% yield. Trustmark Corp's dividend has Sep 1, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 419,423 shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 32,848 shares to 216,319 valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 8,504 shares and now owns 120,329 shares. Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $12500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Stephens.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services.