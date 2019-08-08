Trustmark (TRMK) Holding Boosted by Acadian Asset Management Llc; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Schmidt P J Investment Management Upped Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 117.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 181,167 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 154,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 60,994 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Trustmark Corp. L-T Rtg To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.37. About 1.24 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

More notable recent Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trustmark Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results July 23 and Conduct Earnings Conference Call July 24 – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quidel Corporation (QDEL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15,623 shares to 1,491 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 236,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,498 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).

