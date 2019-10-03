Trustmark (TRMK) EPS Estimated At $0.62; Last Week Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 16.58% above currents $94.25 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $0.62 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. TRMK’s profit would be $39.92M giving it 13.43 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Trustmark Corporation’s analysts see -4.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 176,713 shares traded. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 0.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q Net $36.8M; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trustmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMK); 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 12/03/2018 Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.06 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 3.81M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 40,788 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,437 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 39,582 shares. 109,945 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management Inc. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt reported 31,510 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cap Intl accumulated 0.05% or 1.12 million shares. New York-based Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Korea Invest Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barclays Pcl reported 1.23 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 16,713 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru, Japan-based fund reported 22,178 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 449,114 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold Trustmark Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.06% less from 43.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 20,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) or 21,997 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 24,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.72 million shares. Profund Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,052 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,540 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group reported 0% stake. 1,100 are held by Strs Ohio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 58,716 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has 0.7% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 167,130 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 6,400 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd holds 28,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd has invested 0% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK).