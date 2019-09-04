Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Shorts Increased By 48.69%

Flexsteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) had an increase of 48.69% in short interest. FLXS’s SI was 73,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 48.69% from 49,500 shares previously. With 26,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Flexsteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s short sellers to cover FLXS’s short positions. The SI to Flexsteel Industries Inc’s float is 1%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 11,355 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 48.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 40.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 315 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 1,095 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 780 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $885.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $12.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.35. About 626,489 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 24/04/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMAZON WILL FOLLOW ANY REGULATION FOR TECH COS; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2225.91’s average target is 23.50% above currents $1802.35 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK) stake by 13,604 shares to 493,205 valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Trust (SHY) stake by 44,988 shares and now owns 35,193 shares. Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,299 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 137 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 1% or 129,771 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartline Invest owns 6,042 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc owns 866 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 827 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 186 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited invested in 1.39% or 29,126 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 480 shares. Monroe Fincl Bank And Trust Mi has 719 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,413 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Flexsteel Industries, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.69% more from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 228 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc reported 0.15% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 105,123 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 11,100 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 100,628 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 26,401 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal General Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 16,334 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 17,146 shares. First Interstate Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS). Fmr Llc owns 0% invested in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) for 43,557 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 40,619 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).