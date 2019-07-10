Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Position in Cummins (CMI) by $471,000; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose While Ecofin LTD Has Raised by $683,606 Its Position

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 1.35M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 315 shares to 1,095 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 114,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. $30,900 worth of stock was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.64 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Beacon Fincl Grp accumulated 3,208 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 209,912 were accumulated by National Pension Serv. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,096 shares. 13,500 were reported by Violich Capital Mgmt. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,770 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 26,448 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd Llc. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc owns 4,306 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,570 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 864,309 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 29,108 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Llc holds 55,320 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins’ Growing Dividend Is Well-Protected – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has 116,362 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.36% or 157,792 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 106,854 shares or 0.19% of the stock. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 7,433 shares. 37,287 are held by Fred Alger. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 13.19M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,933 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 135 shares. Ftb reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,601 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Buckingham Management has 0.53% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt has 0.59% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natl Inv Wi reported 14,612 shares. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated stated it has 3,090 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).