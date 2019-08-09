Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trimmed Its Cummins (CMI) Holding by $471,000; Share Value Declined; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Valuation Declined While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $341,925

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 1.10 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 9,011 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684,000, down from 13,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 656,223 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.50M for 6.57 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Mngmt Lp reported 92,500 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stanley reported 0.23% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,859 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 8,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 27,194 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc owns 13,045 shares. Wright Invsts Ser owns 3,207 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp holds 51,027 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 62,760 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 22,579 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eastman To Acquire Yarn Producer INACSA – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 39,900 shares to 94,718 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (USMV) by 184,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 80,454 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.25% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 965,216 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co holds 0.26% or 5,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 1,785 shares. 1.34 million are owned by Fmr Limited Company. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ledyard State Bank owns 35,659 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.18% or 466,905 shares. Moreover, Dt Invest Partners Limited has 0.62% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alps holds 245,770 shares. 12,576 were accumulated by Alta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 15,743 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.