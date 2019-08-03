Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Decreased by $1.29 Million; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stake by $94.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 49,726 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 40,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF)

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Tops Q2 EPS by 29c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,655 shares to 11,451 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 133,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,667 shares. Allen Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1,600 shares. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 2,639 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 275,991 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 4,803 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Advisory Network Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 280,271 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 1,311 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,408 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 22,573 shares. Moreover, World Invsts has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Alpha Insurance SA – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar to Acquire Full Ownership of KaylaRe – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group (ESGR) to Gain From Pavonia Holdings’ Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2018.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares to 59,092 shares, valued at $21.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).