Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Stake in Cummins (CMI) Has Decreased by $471,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Honeywell International Has Lowered Epr Pptys (EPR) Holding by $416,480; Shares Declined

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 966,192 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 302,432 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR)

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,690 shares to 29,050 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 37,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about EPR Properties. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into EPR Properties (EPR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties: Whether Or Not You’re A Movie-Goer, This Monthly Dividend Payer Could Be For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

