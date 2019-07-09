Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Stake in Coca (KO) Has Decreased by $577,898 as Market Valuation Declined; Decatur Capital Management Lowered Holding in Total System Services (TSS) as Market Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.11. About 722,924 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 12,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,472 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 175,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 39,900 shares to 94,718 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Which is the Better Dividend Aristocrat, McDonaldâ€™s or Coca-Cola? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Yacktman Asset Management Believes In the Companyâ€™s Future Growth – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Coke extends Olympic partnership – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 20.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aphria, Hibbett Sports, and Total System Services Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares to 88,591 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.