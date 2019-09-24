Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) SI Decreased By 9.03%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 116.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 2,939 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 5,470 shares with $951,000 value, up from 2,531 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $54.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $195.36. About 1.14M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) had a decrease of 9.03% in short interest. APOG’s SI was 738,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.03% from 811,600 shares previously. With 236,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)’s short sellers to cover APOG’s short positions. The SI to Apogee Enterprises Inc’s float is 2.79%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 100,516 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund Discloses 3.2% Stake in Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Net $22.3M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Ishares (DVY) stake by 28,169 shares to 346,399 valued at $34.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Etfs/Usa (CSJ) stake by 7,807 shares and now owns 125,450 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,671 shares. Stanley owns 1.32% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 31,743 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 11,296 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.93% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Hilltop Inc has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 10,820 are owned by Kames Cap Public Ltd Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 14,097 shares. Maple Management stated it has 1,509 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 511,993 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.32% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,624 are owned by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Kwmg Llc accumulated 14,542 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 172,219 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.62% above currents $195.36 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, September 16. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $23000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 13 by UBS.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 24.05 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Apogee Enterprises, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.70 million shares or 7.66% less from 24.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 16,450 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 32,818 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 46,433 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 1,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 90 shares. Hcsf Limited Liability invested 9.27% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company stated it has 166,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 46,044 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Arizona State Retirement Sys has 41,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 34,191 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 36,200 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 421 shares.