Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raised Its Lennar (LEN) Stake by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined While Systematic Financial Management LP Increased Stake by $3.59 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 162,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 230,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 2.45M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 2.30M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 88,129 shares to 374,568 shares, valued at $36.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxor Capital Grp Limited Partnership reported 590,000 shares. Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sound Shore Inc Ct invested in 2.62M shares or 2.47% of the stock. 15,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Amica Mutual Co reported 9,472 shares. Laffer reported 35,083 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Savings Bank Of America De holds 4.64 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Intl Gru reported 119,191 shares stake. 13,456 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 22.75 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 185 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 621,043 shares stake. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Com holds 1,400 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 887,898 shares. Geode Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fiduciary invested in 11,388 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.32% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, 13D Mgmt Lc has 6.09% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martin And Co Tn invested in 199,986 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And Com accumulated 10,000 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nomura Incorporated holds 0% or 25,768 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 24,447 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 70,388 shares. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 555,555 shares.