Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raised Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding; Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 6386.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 7,600 shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 7,719 shares with $586,000 value, up from 119 last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $11.26B valuation. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 945,156 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Investec. See Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.40 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 15/03/2018 – Infomine: Ex-banker’s home said to be raided in UK Rio Tinto probe; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% of Kestrel Mine; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – 139.3; 16/03/2018 – Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of $101.68 billion. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) stake by 65,060 shares to 266,041 valued at $40.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK) stake by 13,604 shares and now owns 493,205 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 6 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 39,343 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Huntington Financial Bank has 55,677 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,608 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Holderness holds 13,545 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tarbox Family Office invested in 75 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Magnetar Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 123,517 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill has 50,879 shares.