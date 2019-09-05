Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Position in Dr Horton (DHI) Lowered by $733,654; Presima Lowered Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position by $1.69 Million

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 3.43M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.28M for 10.10 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $76.78 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

