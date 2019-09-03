Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Maintains Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN); Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 26,649 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 629,960 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 789,951 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 22,244 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK) by 13,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 24,080 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 7,443 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Voya Lc has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Natl Pension Serv reported 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,298 shares. Luminus Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Cap Inc has 39,385 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 8,445 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 790,400 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 26,314 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.3% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 199,804 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $121.63 million for 17.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.