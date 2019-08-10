Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowered Pulte Homes (PHM) Stake By $354,402; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) stake by 74.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 13,126 shares as Pulte Homes Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 4,484 shares with $125,000 value, down from 17,610 last quarter. Pulte Homes Inc now has $8.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 1.77 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 110 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 111 decreased and sold positions in Hain Celestial Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 102.93 million shares, up from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hain Celestial Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 69 Increased: 80 New Position: 30.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Kraft Heinz Co/The stake by 36,713 shares to 70,025 valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) stake by 83,049 shares and now owns 1.70 million shares. Ishares Trust (EMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 33,764 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 364 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP reported 49,029 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 18,977 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.34% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). James Invest Research holds 48,457 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 0% or 12,615 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 10,332 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 47,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 418,396 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,264 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 0.03% or 8,927 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 31,019 shares in its portfolio.

Engaged Capital Llc holds 54.72% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for 16.86 million shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 495,142 shares or 12.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permian Investment Partners Lp has 8.83% invested in the company for 2.10 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has invested 5.73% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 431,500 shares.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The Company’s grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s grocery products also comprise juices, hot-eating products, chilled and frozen desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products.

