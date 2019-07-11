Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increased Holding in Bk Of America (BAC) as Market Valuation Declined; Westend Advisors Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.71 Billion

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14B, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 21.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 51,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 212,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp. Bd. Etf (SCPB) by 106,664 shares to 592,405 shares, valued at $18.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Communication Services Sel Sect Spdr Fd by 179,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares to 263,829 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,475 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VBK).