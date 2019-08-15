Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Holding in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Lowered by $1.29 Million; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Value Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lifted Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 40,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 3.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 15.29M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.90 million, up from 14.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 3.68 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.28 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 7,455 shares to 398,186 shares, valued at $64.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

