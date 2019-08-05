Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Upped Its Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $570,000; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Stock Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 161,991 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc analyzed 1,291 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $137.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $10.29 during the last trading session, reaching $283.42. About 565,622 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE'S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it's joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – SMITH's ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.56 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 670,560 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Lincoln National has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 3.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,128 were accumulated by Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Principal Gru Inc reported 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 3,794 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,934 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.09 million shares. Bluespruce Lp owns 8.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 732,980 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 83,623 shares. 30,863 are owned by Navellier & Assocs.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares to 50,969 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.24% or 31,278 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 199,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na holds 34,375 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Mrj Cap Inc owns 39,385 shares. 533,307 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 116,966 shares. Carroll Incorporated reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Bankshares Of Omaha owns 8,592 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,044 shares. 745,163 were reported by Pnc Financial Services Gru. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 35,619 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 228 shares.