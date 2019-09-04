Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Upped Its Holding in At&T (T) by $724,656; Conagra Foods (CAG) Position Has Boosted by F&V Capital Management Llc

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 54,901 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 375,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 351,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 892,777 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was made by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 82,395 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Tru Communications Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 10,646 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Limited Com. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com reported 11.79 million shares. Bartlett And Commerce Ltd owns 800 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 8,519 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). California-based Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Poplar Forest Cap Limited reported 649,239 shares. 2,138 are held by Smithfield Trust. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 555,459 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 4,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares to 100,375 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,413 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 13,126 shares to 4,484 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total (NYSE:TOT) by 36,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,693 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VCSH).