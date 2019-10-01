Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $1.99 Million; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Upped Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Valuation Declined

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 435,646 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.60M, up from 375,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 18.59 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 9.86M shares traded or 54.72% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 43,327 shares to 1,803 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK) by 247,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,896 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

