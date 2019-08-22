Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Stake in Coca (KO) as Shares Rose; Private Asset Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 12,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 162,472 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 175,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 7.47 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,838 shares to 312,150 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,087 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has 1,198 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,047 shares. Chemical Comml Bank accumulated 23,587 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 85,588 shares. Sabal Tru invested 2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ghp Inv Advsr Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc invested in 658 shares. Tradition Ltd Llc invested in 24,413 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.21% or 9,584 shares. First Financial In has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,365 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 832,756 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,865 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 89,689 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,655 shares to 11,451 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.15 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.