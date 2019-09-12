Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.33 Million; As 8X8 New (EGHT) Share Price Rose, Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Position

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 1.14M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 6,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, down from 44,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $224.65. About 25.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup invested in 27,007 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 37,636 shares in its portfolio. 50,400 are held by Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Lc. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 132,300 shares. Polar Asset invested in 440,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 15,157 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp reported 0.16% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Davenport And Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 162,041 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 32,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 418,974 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 528,648 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,580 shares stake.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 43,402 shares to 195,839 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (TLT) by 44,188 shares to 46,335 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.