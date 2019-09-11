Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Lincoln National (LNC) Position; Morgan Stanley (MS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Lincoln National Corp (LNC) stake by 93.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as Lincoln National Corp (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 1,620 shares with $95,000 value, down from 23,864 last quarter. Lincoln National Corp now has $10.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 1.31M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE

Morgan Stanley (MS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 327 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 353 sold and reduced their equity positions in Morgan Stanley. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.38 billion shares, down from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Morgan Stanley in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 12 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 290 Increased: 244 New Position: 83.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $424.65M for 6.26 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 6,334 shares to 18,688 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 315 shares and now owns 1,095 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp (FPE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 20.22% above currents $59.89 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Co accumulated 6,067 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 88 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 399,913 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.07% or 13,034 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Corporation owns 651 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 416,642 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.01% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd has invested 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Leavell Inv has 0.09% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,327 shares. The California-based Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Meritage Port owns 82,825 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 6,850 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Mcmillion Management has invested 0.12% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $68.84 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.92B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

