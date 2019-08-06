Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Lincoln National (LNC) Holding; Shorts at NUGL (NUGL) Lowered By 16.79%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Lincoln National Corp (LNC) stake by 93.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 22,244 shares as Lincoln National Corp (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 1,620 shares with $95,000 value, down from 23,864 last quarter. Lincoln National Corp now has $11.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 1.61 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

NUGL INC (OTCMKTS:NUGL) had a decrease of 16.79% in short interest. NUGL’s SI was 178,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.79% from 214,400 shares previously. With 551,100 avg volume, 0 days are for NUGL INC (OTCMKTS:NUGL)’s short sellers to cover NUGL’s short positions. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.526. About 130,805 shares traded. NUGL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGL) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,110 shares to 44,123 valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 51,119 shares and now owns 263,395 shares. Ishares Trust (EMB) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity. $604,857 worth of stock was sold by GLASS DENNIS R on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Ltd Liability Co owns 10,000 shares. 117 are owned by Peoples Ser. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 560,056 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bessemer Group Inc holds 26,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 5,800 were reported by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 24,713 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 2,792 shares. Rr Lp holds 1.35M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 264,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Enterprise Finance Ser has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 276 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited has 0.09% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

VIBE I, Inc. was formerly known as New Vibe, Inc. and changed its name to VIBE I, Inc. in August 2015. The company has market cap of $23.32 million.

