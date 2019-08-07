Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $471,000; Advent Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Price Declined

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 25.31 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 1.30 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Psagot Investment House invested in 197,268 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership owns 145,665 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc holds 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 72,759 shares. Smead Capital Management Inc reported 1.61M shares. Private Advsrs reported 2.22% stake. Stillwater Advisors Lc has 3.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 360,621 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability Company reported 1,250 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.24% stake. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Opus Investment Mngmt reported 132,000 shares. 153,867 are owned by Kcm Lc. Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 0.57% or 68,703 shares. 2,170 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Company. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt accumulated 33,895 shares or 1.11% of the stock.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) by 21.78 million shares to 38.14 million shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 926,843 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 308,216 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Management owns 11,410 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ledyard Financial Bank has 35,659 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 1,785 shares. Principal Group owns 273,198 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 24,451 shares. 300 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 1,525 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stephens Ar invested in 0.14% or 36,842 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 117 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jerome Dodson Comments on Cummins – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,600 shares to 7,719 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) by 83,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Fm.