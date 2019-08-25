Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Dr Horton (DHI) Stake by $733,654 as Market Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35M shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha & Commerce Lc owns 144,165 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Com accumulated 20,853 shares. Tctc Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 63,512 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neville Rodie Shaw has 3.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 256,469 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 258,837 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Scholtz And Limited Liability Co reported 1,670 shares. Paloma Management owns 14,286 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bailard Incorporated holds 95,679 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.46% or 831,936 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited invested in 0.67% or 30,273 shares. Mairs & Power Inc reported 2.08 million shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fidelity Financial Inc reported 58,480 shares. S&Co has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline/Regulatory Updates From JNJ, LLY, AZN, RHHBY – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ViiV and Janssen announce positive data on long-acting HIV doublet therapy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expanded use of J&J’s Imbruvica OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,042 shares to 57,038 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,477 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 14, 2019.