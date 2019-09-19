Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised By $26.82 Million Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 37.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 10,970 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 40,291 shares with $1.91M value, up from 29,321 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $216.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 4.09 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Citigroup (C) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 383 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 20,907 shares with $1.46B value, up from 20,524 last quarter. Citigroup now has $158.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 2.45M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Encore Capital Group (Prn) stake by 80,000 shares to 2.13M valued at $2.00 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) stake by 1,730 shares and now owns 25,496 shares. Peoples Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFBX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 470 are owned by C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Skylands Cap Limited Liability Com reported 193,475 shares. Redwood Mgmt Ltd has 3.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argent Trust has 56,409 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Captrust Financial invested in 44,094 shares. Fiera accumulated 665,631 shares. Qv invested in 388,959 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 50,461 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Co owns 534,398 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company stated it has 77,379 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 359,044 shares. Next Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 14,971 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% or 155,146 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.47% above currents $70.22 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Insight 2811 has 9,844 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability owns 208,215 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. 45,722 are held by Roanoke Asset New York. Sabal has invested 1.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sit Associates has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fidelity National Fincl accumulated 1.44% or 210,000 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 368,385 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca holds 50.56M shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 924,320 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.11% or 31,162 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Com owns 291,678 shares. 205,617 are held by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.46% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,902 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cobblestone Ltd New York reported 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.03% above currents $49.09 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. Wood downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Invesco Capital Management Llc stake by 95,870 shares to 497,045 valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 146,789 shares and now owns 29,369 shares. Invesco Capital Management Llc was reduced too.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.