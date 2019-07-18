Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Position in Lennar (LEN) by $1.96 Million; Noble Plc (NE) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 1.15 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – LETTER ALSO ADDRESSES ACTIONS & PROCEEDINGS INITIATED BY GOLDILOCKS INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD; 18/04/2018 – Noble Chairman Pleads With Shareholders to Back New Rescue Deal; 09/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – REFERS TO RECENT NEWS REPORTS SUGGESTING AGREEMENT REACHED WITH HOLDERS OF CO’S PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES FOR PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – IN DIALOGUE WITH THIRD PARTIES INTERESTED IN EXTENDING ADDITIONAL TRADE FINANCE AND HEDGING FACILITIES TO NOBLE; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP REPORTS BINDING PACT FOR FINL RESTRUCTURING; 09/05/2018 – NOBLE GRP COMPLETES SALE OF DRY-BULK CARRIER TO OCEAN LIBERTY; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP NAMES ANDREW HERD AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Noble Group’s Board Sees Further Changes as `Final Phase’ Nears; 15/03/2018 – Noble Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOBLE NAMES TIMOTHY ISAACS AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 494,236 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $424.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 134,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 97,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital has 1.26M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Co invested in 79,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 259,751 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 720,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,194 shares stake. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Int Grp reported 186,653 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 405,571 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 863,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 15,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 85,358 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 517,742 shares.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders holds 11.82 million shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.14M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Leuthold Gp reported 0.62% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset One Ltd holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 142,118 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% stake. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 171,032 shares. Advisors Cap Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 59,015 shares. Reilly Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 200 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 3,053 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 621,043 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru Communication has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,985 shares. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 1.61% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Norinchukin Bank The holds 54,272 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 784,550 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17,894 shares to 435 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,451 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CSJ).

