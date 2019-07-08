Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Lennar (LEN) Holding by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; Proxima Capital Management Decreased Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Holding by $356,022

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 2.53M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN)

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 216,641 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CSJ) by 7,060 shares to 133,257 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total (NYSE:TOT) by 36,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,693 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.57% or 129,663 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 2,944 shares. 57,199 are held by Weiss Multi. Kj Harrison & Partners has 0.62% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,303 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 13,200 shares. Nomura Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 600,267 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Investments Llc accumulated 669,606 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 28,900 shares. Mackenzie invested in 15,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Group invested in 0.11% or 25,000 shares.

