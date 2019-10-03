Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Raised Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $508,447; Stock Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Position

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, up from 2,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $192.18. About 999,887 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 928.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 58,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 64,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, up from 6,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 3.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 737,737 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 171,693 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.38% or 24,844 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,083 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 264,530 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davenport Com Limited Liability stated it has 16,595 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evergreen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Washington Trust has 0.57% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bokf Na reported 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Institute For Wealth Management has 0.27% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,013 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 9,865 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon wins $501M U.S. radar contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon-Lockheed JV Wins $186M Deal to Build Javelin Missiles – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies – Still A Buy Based On Merger Prospectus – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (STIP) by 6,468 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VUG) by 4,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,394 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,288 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Garde Cap accumulated 3,765 shares. Moreover, Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has 0.64% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 49,149 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,952 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 22,290 shares. Fragasso Gp accumulated 6,265 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.38% or 1.55 million shares. Albion Ut has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 21,216 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Green Square Lc has 0.78% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 24,099 shares. Cincinnati Insur Com reported 1.38M shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Parsec Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.