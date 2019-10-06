Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $908,352; Genomic Health (GHDX) SI Increased By 27.26%

Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) had an increase of 27.26% in short interest. GHDX’s SI was 1.61 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 27.26% from 1.27M shares previously. With 521,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s short sellers to cover GHDX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 150,945 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine and its Collaborators Present New Findings Supporting Tissue- and Blood-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Targeted and Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment Strategies; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Anal; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay for All Solid Tumors lncorporating Multiple Companion Diagnostics; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine Announces Commercial Availability of FoundationOne CDx™, the First FDA-Approved Comprehensive Genomic

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 29.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 11,952 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 28,702 shares with $2.18M value, down from 40,654 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 05/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Qualcomm delays key shareholder vote amid federal scrutiny of Broadcom deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM WILL DELAY ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Van Eck Associates Corp stake by 12,328 shares to 55,251 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Capital Management Llc stake by 177,326 shares and now owns 203,307 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp (FPE) was raised too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Get Ready for a Wild Ride With QCOM Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Both Seem To Be Doing Equally Well, But A Closer Look At Qualcomm And Texas Instruments Since 2012, Tells A Different Story – Forbes” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.59% above currents $77.49 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline invested 0.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6,527 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bb&T accumulated 364,517 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Noesis Mangement invested in 125,845 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nordea Management stated it has 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 4,070 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated. Boston Rech And holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,960 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 18,841 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 81,554 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 15,052 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 18,288 shares.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP sold $731,889 worth of stock or 11,204 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold Genomic Health, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 71,986 shares. First Personal Ser stated it has 37 shares. Baker Bros L P invested 3.66% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Next Fin Gp has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.55M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 0% or 12,800 shares. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.87% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Clearbridge Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 340,625 shares. Granahan Inv Incorporated Ma reported 0.32% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Scout accumulated 109,268 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 67,728 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 27,871 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 43,710 were reported by Hillsdale Inv Management.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It develops and commercializes genomic clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. It has a 53.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Tumbled in September – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Cancer Diagnostics Company You Should Own Today – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks & ETF to Invest in Healthcare Robotics and Innovation – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer-Fighting Drug Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genomic Health has $8000 highest and $69 lowest target. $73’s average target is 5.77% above currents $69.02 stock price. Genomic Health had 7 analyst reports since May 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $69 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.