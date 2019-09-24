Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) as Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Ohio Valley Financial Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 303.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 32,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.11 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,853 shares to 262,188 shares, valued at $41.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (STIP) by 6,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,024 are held by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Btim stated it has 47,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clark Mngmt Gp owns 402,465 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Capital reported 108,890 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 1,975 shares. 773,601 are held by Pension Serv. Kidder Stephen W holds 10,925 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 24,132 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 122,856 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.29% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Haverford Trust stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 508,205 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt stated it has 16,408 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Co accumulated 76,864 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, West Coast Fincl Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt Goodson Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Menora Mivtachim Holdg has 1,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 215,668 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Blackrock Inc owns 34.08M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors New York invested in 0.06% or 937 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 413,548 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank holds 8,609 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).