Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $1.96 Million; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Cut Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.14 Million

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,718 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 54,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,405 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 289,840 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Intersect Lc stated it has 8,077 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. 7.12 million are held by Capital Int. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 36,483 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd reported 571 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 15,825 shares. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 3,817 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 252 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 30,205 shares or 0.22% of the stock. American Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 5,465 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 13,363 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7.06 million shares. Rampart Inv holds 0.05% or 8,625 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Co holds 67,363 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 60,323 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 60,226 shares. 35,215 were accumulated by Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 16,397 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Conning Inc invested in 5,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,871 shares. Charter holds 0.03% or 4,731 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 305,959 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Be An Early Investor In Mortgage Insurance Stocks, Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.