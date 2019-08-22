Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted By $601,730 Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; MAWSON RESOURCES LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (MWSNF) Shorts Down By 15.62%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 51.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 6,334 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 18,688 shares with $1.78M value, up from 12,354 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 445,523 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

MAWSON RESOURCES LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) had a decrease of 15.62% in short interest. MWSNF’s SI was 5,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.62% from 6,400 shares previously. With 8,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MAWSON RESOURCES LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s short sellers to cover MWSNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1434 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. The company has market cap of $20.13 million. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. The insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.06% or 7,712 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aureus Asset Mngmt has 95,078 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,653 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated owns 640,126 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 2,367 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.24% or 100,000 shares. Argent Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Burney invested in 13,713 shares. Gideon Cap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Copeland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 31,358 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 17,894 shares to 435 valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (DVY) stake by 88,129 shares and now owns 374,568 shares. Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK) was reduced too.