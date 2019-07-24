Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Increased Its Bk Of America (BAC) Holding by $1.38 Million; Market Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Novare Capital Management Boosted Holding by $438,144 as Market Valuation Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 2.74 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (BAC) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 51,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 212,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bk Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 41.91M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares to 76,841 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn has 1.79% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Pcl holds 1.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13.89 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Company Ma owns 18.93 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.70M shares. Ipg Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 53,297 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 380,739 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wesbanco National Bank Inc holds 0.09% or 64,475 shares in its portfolio. Castine Capital Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 351,597 shares. Colorado-based Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nordea Inv Management Ab invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amer Asset Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,472 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evercore Continues to Hold a Bullish View on Bank of America (BAC) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Raises 2019 Organic Sales And Adjusted EPS Outlook – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Aerospace and Defense Companies Gurus Agree on – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916. 9,620 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh accumulated 1.12% or 772,088 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com accumulated 3,245 shares. Roosevelt Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 657,849 shares. Sns Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,788 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.16% stake. 2.47M are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. 8,252 were accumulated by Cadence Bancorp Na. 1,634 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity stated it has 189,726 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 124,426 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 157,878 shares stake. Smith Salley And Associate has invested 2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 9,423 are held by Cognios Cap Ltd Llc.