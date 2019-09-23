Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Position in General Mills (GIS) by $1.68 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 303.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 32,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668,000, down from 16,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (CSJ) by 7,807 shares to 125,450 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (DVY) by 28,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,399 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 0.14% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.04 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 256,186 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9,754 shares. Amer Rech Com invested in 0.01% or 325 shares. Family Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 22,527 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 18,866 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 66,804 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 36,159 shares. 307,319 are held by Crawford Invest Counsel Inc. Andra Ap holds 147,700 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.25% or 91,617 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,210 shares to 3,579 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.23 million for 25.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.