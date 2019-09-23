Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Magnetar Financial Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position By $349,957

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 29.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 5,737 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 13,649 shares with $833,000 value, down from 19,386 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $66.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 3.83M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 6,675 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 25,363 shares with $2.37 million value, up from 18,688 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.35. About 1.13M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 5.65% above currents $104.35 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Invesco Capital Management Llc stake by 60,938 shares to 2.29 million valued at $59.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cigna Corp stake by 10,787 shares and now owns 541 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of stock.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha”, Fool.com published: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,145 shares. Eastern Bankshares reported 104,451 shares. Amer Bancorporation has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,700 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Montag A Associates holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,553 shares. Blue Capital reported 2,950 shares stake. Paragon Mngmt Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,327 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 4,248 shares stake. Frontier Investment Management stated it has 7,046 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 401 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 511,001 shares. 678,235 were reported by Hamlin Cap Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 263,671 were accumulated by Boston Ltd Liability Corporation. 4,773 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated. 8,525 were reported by Mcrae Capital Mgmt. 9,020 were reported by Df Dent Company Incorporated. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.12% or 6,717 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 39,150 shares stake. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 2,661 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Diversified Company invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Leavell reported 11,342 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 14,600 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 563,825 shares. Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 12,921 shares. California-based Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.18% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 32.71% above currents $60.28 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips plans new wells in Alaska petroleum reserve – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.