Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined While Fiera Capital Lifted Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,655 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,451 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 4,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 69,630 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.51M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 3.33 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 178,222 shares to 3,034 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 3,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0% or 13,236 shares. Michigan-based Dillon Assoc has invested 2.73% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Montag A & Inc owns 6,346 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1,436 shares. Blue Fin Capital Inc invested in 2,155 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 17,439 shares. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 24,327 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 18,704 were reported by Old National Bank In. Vision Capital Management invested in 0.28% or 9,314 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,108 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 22,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Invest Management has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Company invested in 2% or 43,123 shares. Forte Limited Com Adv reported 61,570 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VBK) by 6,136 shares to 32,561 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (SHY) by 44,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,193 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

