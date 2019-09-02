Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cut Its Cummins (CMI) Stake by $471,000; Parsec Financial Management Position in Unilever Plc (Britain) (UL) Boosted by $6.60 Million as Share Price Declined

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (Britain) (UL) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 115,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 290,714 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, up from 174,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc (Britain) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,119 shares to 263,395 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.93% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 20,714 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 26,165 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mirae Asset Global invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 5,118 were reported by Amica Mutual. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 54,478 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1.96M shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability reported 72 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Grp holds 71,278 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 9,189 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,385 shares. Bokf Na holds 7,574 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.51 million shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01 million for 9.72 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,607 shares to 269,991 shares, valued at $51.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 50,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,539 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

