Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosted Its Bk Of America (BAC) Position; Kimball Electronics (KE) Shorts Up By 22.12%

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased Bk Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 24.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 51,119 shares as Bk Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 263,395 shares with $7.27 million value, up from 212,276 last quarter. Bk Of America Corp now has $263.80B valuation. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 17.96 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) had an increase of 22.12% in short interest. KE’s SI was 458,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.12% from 375,700 shares previously. With 58,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)’s short sellers to cover KE’s short positions. The SI to Kimball Electronics Inc’s float is 1.88%. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 2,711 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 7,040 shares to 263,829 valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) stake by 65,060 shares and now owns 266,041 shares. Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 23.15% above currents $28.34 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ipswich Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 1.14% or 20.99M shares. Logan Mgmt holds 10,831 shares. 161,663 were reported by Skytop Cap Mgmt Lc. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 14,982 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 79,321 shares. New Jersey-based Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manikay Prtnrs accumulated 3.00M shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 704,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Theleme Partners Llp has invested 29.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Johnson Counsel owns 1.70 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Pictet Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sather Fin Group Inc has 72,593 shares.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The company has market cap of $327.18 million. The Company’s engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio.

