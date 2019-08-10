Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 34 3.75 N/A 2.24 15.85 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.59 N/A 1.78 9.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trustmark Corporation and First Horizon National Corporation. First Horizon National Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Trustmark Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Trustmark Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Horizon National Corporation’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Trustmark Corporation and First Horizon National Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Trustmark Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -12.89% and an $30 consensus target price. Competitively First Horizon National Corporation has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 18.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that First Horizon National Corporation looks more robust than Trustmark Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of Trustmark Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of First Horizon National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Trustmark Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.2% are First Horizon National Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Horizon National Corporation.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation beats First Horizon National Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.