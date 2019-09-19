Trustmark Corporation (TRMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 34 3.73 N/A 2.24 15.85 EverQuote Inc. 13 3.08 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trustmark Corporation and EverQuote Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trustmark Corporation and EverQuote Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1% EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trustmark Corporation and EverQuote Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.2% and 39.4% respectively. Trustmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.6% of EverQuote Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01% EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation has weaker performance than EverQuote Inc.

Summary

Trustmark Corporation beats EverQuote Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.