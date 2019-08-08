Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Contrasting side by side

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark Corporation 34 3.76 N/A 2.24 15.85 Republic Bancorp Inc. 46 3.58 N/A 3.90 12.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trustmark Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc. Republic Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Trustmark Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trustmark Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 1.1% Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Republic Bancorp Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trustmark Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Republic Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.22% for Trustmark Corporation with consensus price target of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of Trustmark Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.3% of Republic Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Trustmark Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trustmark Corporation 1.57% 7.05% 0% 13.51% 0.54% 25.01% Republic Bancorp Inc. -0.58% -4.57% -1.51% 15.81% -2.15% 23.37%

For the past year Trustmark Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Republic Bancorp Inc. beats Trustmark Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 19 limited-service branches; and 176 ATMs at on premise locations and 69 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has four mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and four insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.